Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 719.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154,476 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.8% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

