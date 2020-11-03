Morgan Stanley Trims Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Target Price to $77.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wabtec from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wabtec from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wabtec presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.78.

NYSE WAB opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $3,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wabtec by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

