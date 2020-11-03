Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.47.

MSI stock opened at $163.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.41. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 170.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 29,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,884,000 after buying an additional 202,142 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

