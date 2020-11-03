Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVDF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 95.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

MPVDF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.42.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.