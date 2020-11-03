Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Issues Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. Mplx has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

