Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

