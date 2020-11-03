Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $121.36 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multi-collateral DAI alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00026478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.52 or 0.03835340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00210193 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multi-collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi-collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.