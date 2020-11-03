National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Market Weight” Rating for National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NESR. BidaskClub downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $642.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.