National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Receives Outperform Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $642.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.93.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after buying an additional 653,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 39.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 227.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 54.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 81,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

