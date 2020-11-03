National Energy Services Reunited’s (NESR) Outperform Market Weight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NESR. BidaskClub lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Energy Services Reunited currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $7.37 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $642.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

