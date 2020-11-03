Needham & Company LLC Boosts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $240.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $193.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.26. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $6,704,281. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 76.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.