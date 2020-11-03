Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.83 ($73.92).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at €60.05 ($70.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is €62.56 and its 200 day moving average is €62.47. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a twelve month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.