Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $643.00 at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $528.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $484.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $281.14 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.62 and a 200-day moving average of $474.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,641 shares of company stock valued at $170,223,073 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Netflix by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $79,878,000 after buying an additional 27,631 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 775 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

