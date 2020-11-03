New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NCA stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. New Century AIM VCT has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 70.50 ($0.92). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.52.

About New Century AIM VCT

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

