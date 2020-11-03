New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.18.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.63.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $12,842,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,778,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330,599.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,904. 89.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 642,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.