Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. On average, analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $349.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.26. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Newtek Business Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

