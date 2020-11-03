NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. NEXT has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

