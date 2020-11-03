NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

EGOV has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised NIC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised NIC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIC will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,957 shares in the company, valued at $623,444.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NIC by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIC by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NIC by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIC by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 109,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the second quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

