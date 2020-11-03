Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 564,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.