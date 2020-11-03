Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 13th

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:NBLX opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.