Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

Nokia stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. Nokia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Nokia by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 18.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 10.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 14.4% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 29.6% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

