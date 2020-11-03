Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOK. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.90.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.27 on Friday. Nokia has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,327,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 432.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,095 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 868.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,901 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth $9,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 942,798 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

