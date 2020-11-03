Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Nokia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nokia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.90.

NOK opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Nokia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

