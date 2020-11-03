Nokia’s (NOK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

NOK stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. Nokia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nokia by 113.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

