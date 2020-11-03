Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.45 and a 200-day moving average of $191.94. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.