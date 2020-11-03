Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 2.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $224.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.