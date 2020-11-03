North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) PT Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $7.91 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.47%. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

