Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $265.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWPX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Pipe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

