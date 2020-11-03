NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.90 Per Share

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from NWF Group plc (NWF.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 million and a PE ratio of 11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91. NWF Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 193.92.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage acquired 400 shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £832 ($1,087.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) in a research report on Monday.

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

