O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $9.78 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares in the company, valued at $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

