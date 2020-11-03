O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $166.80 million, a PE ratio of 633.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. O2Micro International had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 3.63% of O2Micro International worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

