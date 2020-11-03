ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ObsEva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ObsEva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.59.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.88. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ObsEva by 345.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 84,980 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

