Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OCUL opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.46. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

