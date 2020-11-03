Ontrak (OTRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Ontrak has set its FY 2020

Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ontrak to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTRK opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

OTRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Ontrak in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

