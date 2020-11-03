Oppenheimer Boosts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $55.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Twitter to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.92.

TWTR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,137. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Twitter by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

