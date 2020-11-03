Oppenheimer Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,745.58.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,624.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,516.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,469.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.