Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 174 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 5,561.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

