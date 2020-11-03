Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 444 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

