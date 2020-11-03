Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,473 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,774,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,668,000 after buying an additional 192,536 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,254,789.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,803,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,007,000 after buying an additional 24,803,333 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after buying an additional 3,948,800 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after buying an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after buying an additional 28,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

