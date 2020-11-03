Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 884.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ASE Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

