Opus Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

AMD stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $4,998,604.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,971,075.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

