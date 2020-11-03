Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,041,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,365,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $281.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

