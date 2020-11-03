Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $671,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.