Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 585,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,827,000 after acquiring an additional 120,339 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

NYSE:APD opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.25. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.