Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Opus Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $138,327,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,752,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,018,982,000 after acquiring an additional 746,425 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 23,884.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 749,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,838,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 682.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 526,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 459,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.87. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

