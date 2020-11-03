Opus Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.