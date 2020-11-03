Opus Capital Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,226 shares of company stock valued at $20,747,009. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

