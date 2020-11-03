Opus Capital Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 210.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 242.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.00. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

