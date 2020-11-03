Opus Capital Group LLC Has $15.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,470 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

