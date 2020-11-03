Opus Capital Group LLC Has $17.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $199.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

